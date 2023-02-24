Three alarm fire breaks out at historic Sellers Mansion in West Baltimore

Watch Now
Posted at 10:57 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 11:02:41-05

BALTIMORE — A three alarm fire broke out Friday morning at the historic Sellers Mansion in West Baltimore.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze.

How it started remains under investigation, but it's not the first time the building has been engulfed in flames.

The mansion, which has sat in the 800 block of N. Arlington Street since 1868, also caught fire back in October of 2021.

It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

According to online records the property has been vacant since December 2019, and is owned by Seller's Mansion Partners LLC.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

