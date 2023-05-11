Baltimore City Community College offering free tuition for summer 2023

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Community College is offering free tuition, fees, and books for eligible students for summer 2023.

BCCC stated that although community college is an affordable option compared to a college tuition, this will help students with the every economic barriers that people are facing today.

"BCCC always celebrated diversity, and the demographic and profile of students from Baltimore City Public Schools and surrounding areas. Removing the cost of tuition, fees, and books sends the right message at the right time, that our doors to access and success remain open," said President Debra McCurdy.