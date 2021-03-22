Gervonta Davis indicted in hit-and-run crash that injured four in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore native and boxing star Gervonta Davis has been indicted on 14 counts related to a hit-and-run crash in downtown Baltimore in November.

Davis has been charged with 14 counts of various traffic violations that occurred during the alleged hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on November 5, 2020.

Davis has been charged with:

Four counts of Failure to immediately return and remain at scene of accident involving bodily injury 1 year

Failure of driver involved in accident to render reasonable assistance to injured person 60 days

Failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to furnish req. ID and license 60 days

Failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to exhibit license to police 60 days

Failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to report to nearest police 60 days

Failure of vehicle driver in accident to locate and notify owner of unattended property of damage 60 days

Failure of vehicle driver in accident to furnish required ID information in writing on unattended vehicle property 60 days

Person driving motor vehicle on highway on suspended license and privilege 1 year

Person driving motor vehicle on highway on revoked license and privilege 1 year

Driving motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization 60 days

Driver fail to stop at steady circular red signal.

If convicted of all charges, Davis faces a potential maximum of 7 years and 55 days in prison.

According to court documents, on November 5, 2020 at about 1:55 a.m., Baltimore City police officers responded to the unit block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Washington Boulevard in Baltimore City for a two vehicle collision between a 2020 Lamborghini Uris and a 2004 Toyota Solara.

At 1:47 a.m., the red light camera located at Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Boulevard and 700 Washington Boulevard showed the Lamborghini traveling southbound on MLK when the vehicle ran a red light and hit the front passenger side of the Toyota Solara traveling westbound on Washington Blvd.

The video captured from a nearby convenience store showed the Lamborghini collide directly into the store’s fence and the driver, was allegedly identified by witnesses as Gervonta Davis.

Following the collision, witness accounts and video gathered during the investigation also revealed that a black Camaro arrived at the scene of crash, and people began transferring items from the Lamborghini to the Camaro.

Allegedly, Davis and the unidentified woman passenger were seen on camera leaving from the scene in the Camaro.

Four occupants of the Toyota Solara were injured as a result of the collision and were transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma.