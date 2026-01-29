Baltimore boxer Gervonta 'Tank' Davis arrested in Miami following two-week manhunt

The Miami Gardens Police Department announced Wednesday that Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis has been arrested following a two-week manhunt.

The arrest stems from an incident on October 27, 2025, in which Davis, 31, allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend at a gentlemen's club in Miami Gardens, ESPN reported.

The victim worked as a VIP cocktail server at the club.

According to police reports, Davis allegedly grabbed the victim by the back of her head, pulled her with one hand while holding her throat with the other, then dragged her through a stairwell, kitchen and out the back exit, where he assaulted her in the parking garage.

Surveillance footage from the club corroborated the victim's account, police confirmed.

ESPN investigative reporter Michael Rothstein reported that after filing a police report with Miami Gardens Police, the victim also filed a separate civil complaint against Davis.

The boxer was scheduled to fight Jake Paul on November 14 in an exhibition bout on Netflix, but the event was canceled following the civil lawsuit filing.

Davis was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to Rothstein.

He faces charges of battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping.