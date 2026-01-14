Arrest warrant issued for Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis on domestic violence charges

An arrest warrant has been issued for Baltimore WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis regarding an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred in October.

The charges include false imprisonment, battery, and attempted kidnapping, according to Andreas Hale of ESPN.

Miami Gardens (Florida) Police said they are collaborating with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to find Davis.

During the aforementioned incident contained in the lawsuit, which happened on Oct. 27, at a gentleman's club in Miami Gardens, Davis is alleged to have attacked his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, who worked as a VIP cocktail server.

Reportedly, Davis grabbed the woman by the back of her head, pulling her with one hand and holding her throat with his other hand, dragged her through a stairwell, kitchen and finally through the back exit, where he would physically assault her in the parking garage.

She had Rossel on her left arm after the incident. Police confirmed that the surveillance footage from the club lines up with her story.

Rossel told police she was in an intimate five-month relationship with Davis and had known him since 2022.

Rossel said the relationship had ended before the incident, and she blocked Davis on all forms of communication after the relationship ended.

In 2023, Davis was sentenced to 90-day house arrest and three years of probation following a 2023 hit-and-run case in Baltimore.

It hasn't been confirmed if this alleged incident violates his probation from the hit-and-run in Baltimore.