Baltimore board could vote to raise water rates Wednesday

BALTIMORE — If you pay a water bill in Baltimore City, your rates could be on the rise.

A Baltimore City Board of Estimates hearing on Wednesday, January 22 at 5pm could result in rate increases for water, stormwater and sewer bills.

On an informational web page, the city's Department of Public Works said rate increases would "support the necessary capital investments to meet federal and state regulatory standards and rising inflation-related costs."

According to the department, a typical monthly bill would rise just shy of 10 percent per month. A graphic posted by the organization showed proposed total bill increases of roughly $38 per month by fiscal year 2027.

Baltimore City Department of Public Works

DPW has held several meetings throughout the month of January to explain the changes and take public feedback, most recently at the Pratt Library on Eastern Avenue in Highlandtown Tuesday.

“This rate increase is a critical component of our comprehensive strategy to safeguard the safety, reliability, and quality of the services we deliver,” DPW Director Khalil Zaied said.

“The adjustment is necessary to address rising costs driven by inflation and evolving regulatory requirements,” Zaied explained. “Investing in our infrastructure is essential to ensuring the continued delivery of clean water and efficient sewer services for our communities."

Some residents have written the city urging it not to adopt the proposed rate hikes.

The department noted financial assistance programs for low-income customers are still available.

If the vote passes, the increases would take effect in February, according to the city's DPW.

Rate increases would not affect Baltimore County, which sets its own rates.