Baltimore residents likely facing three years of significant water rate hikes

BALTIMORE — If the latest consumer price index is any indication, inflation is once again rising.

It's one reason why Baltimore City's Department of Public Works proposed a multi-year utility rate increase.

The department says the price hike is needed to maintain "the financial sustainability of the City's aging water and wastewater system."

DPW will officially make the proposal before the Board of Estimates on December 18, setting up a potential vote on January 22.

If approved, by fiscal year 2027, most Baltimore City households would see their water monthly bills increase by $37.69.

For example, during fiscal year 2025, a water bill normally costing $130.21 will go up $12.58 totaling $142.79. That's an increase of 9.66 percent.

During fiscal year 2026, the average monthly water bill would rise another 8.4 percent to $154.82.

Finally in fiscal year 2027, monthly rates would increase once more to $167.90.

“This rate increase is a critical component of our comprehensive strategy to safeguard the safety, reliability, and quality of the services we deliver,” said DPW Director Khalil Zaied. “The adjustment is necessary to address rising costs driven by inflation and evolving regulatory requirements,” Zaied explained. “Investing in our infrastructure is essential to ensuring the continued delivery of clean water and efficient sewer services for our communities."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for urban consumers rose by 19.4 percent between January 2021 and July 2024.

If passed, new rates would appear on bills beginning in February 2025.

Before then, several community meetings have been arranged for feedback



Northwest Commanders Meeting (Hybrid): January 9, 2025, at 7:00 p.m., Northwest Police District

Northeast Community Organizations (Virtual): January 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

War Memorial (In-person), January 15, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Southeast Community Meeting (Hybrid): January 21, 2025, at 6:00 p.m., (Location TBD)

Southwest Commanders Meeting (Hybrid): January 28, 2025, at 7:00 p.m., Southwest Police District

Financial assistance for low-income families will remain availablewhen the new rate hikes take effect.