Baltimore-based group safely returns to US from Israel amid Iran strikes

JERUSALEM — A Maryland group which was in Israel as this weekend's Middle East fighting started is back in the U.S., the executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council told WMAR-2 News.

Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, said the locally-based men's mission group was in Israel Saturday, scheduled to leave not long after, as the U.S. and Israel struck Iran and Iran retaliated.

"That was among our top concerns was, the 20 or so people we had there in Jerusalem," Libit said.

The Associated Jewish Federation of Baltimore posted a video on Friday, hours before the strikes, showing the group holding a flag displaying their Baltimore roots, and the Israeli flag.

Libit told WMAR-2 News the group had spent the last week visiting Israel, seeing the sights, and were in their hotel in Jerusalem on Shabbat when the war started, having to keep safe in the shelter in the hotel.

Libit said the group made it out safely.

"My understanding is fortunately they got out across land to Jordan, and are on a flight now that's supposed to be landing in Chicago this afternoon. So they're home, wonderful news," Libit told WMAR-2 News on Monday.

While the local group appears to have found safety, the danger persists across the Middle East; a conflict many Maryland leaders are speaking out against.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore wrote: "We can stand with the Iranian people who support the cause of democracy and freedom without risking another conflict that sends another generation of American troops into combat."

Brandon Scott, the Baltimore mayor, posted on X: "Trump is a liar and a chaos agent. He's never been anti-war or pro-public safety. He's choosing to cause violence in our city streets and across the globe, because he's failing on his promises to bring down prices and invest in communities."

When news broke that a strike had killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranian Supreme Leader, Andy Harris, the state's lone Republican Congressman, wrote on social media: "The leading sponsor of terrorism worldwide has met an appropriate fate. Let’s all hope that the people of Iran can be freed from the yoke of an oppressive theocracy."

Libit said many in the local Jewish community see the strikes as a chance at security from the Iranian regime.

"I think what I'm hearing a lot is a resolve, and a hope, that maybe once and for all, we can get rid of this four decade plus Iranian threat," Libit said.

"Will we seek absolute and total peace? I think that's unlikely, but maybe this is a major step forward," Libit concluded.

Following the weekend's strikes, the Naval Academy has raised its security measures, suspending general public visitation and conducting 100 percent ID checks.