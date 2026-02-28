Maryland leaders react to Trump's 'combat operations' in Iran

BALTIMORE — The United States and Israel launched major strikes against Iran on Saturday, with President Donald Trump announcing that “major combat operations” were underway and warning the Iranian regime it would face overwhelming force.

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," Trump said in a statement early Saturday morning.

Maryland leaders shared their perspectives on the attack.

Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth

This morning, Americans woke up once again to news of the United States entering another undefined foreign conflict that put the lives of even more servicemembers at risk. The President himself admitted that American lives may be lost in this conflict. I’m thinking of our men and women in uniform who deserve clear answers and strategy, the American people who deserve assurance that we are not entering another forever war, and the Iranian people who deserve self-determination.

“There is no doubt that Iran’s human rights violations and nuclear ambitions must be confronted, but after the President boldly declared that Iran’s nuclear program was set back decades by a first set of strikes less than a year ago, we are once again attacking Iran without more clarity, legal justification, or consultation of Congress.

“Congress has the clear Constitutional authority to authorize strikes against enemies and declare war. Next week, the House of Representatives will take up a War Powers Resolution to end hostilities with Iran. I will be supporting this resolution, which is a critical opportunity for members of Congress – Democratic and Republican alike – to reassert our Constitutional authority.

“At the same time, American families back home are struggling to make ends meet, to keep up with rising costs from the checkout lines at grocery stores and pharmacies to rent, mortgage, and utility payments. Reckless conflicts abroad and ever-changing tariff policies do nothing to ease the economic pressures that our neighbors are facing. For the Maryland families I represent, I will utilize my role on the House Armed Services Committee to press for Congressional authority, transparency, and oppose rushing into an endless and unnecessary conflict in the Middle East.”

Congressman David Trone

"Let me be clear: Iran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, but this morning’s strikes raise grave concerns.I served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. I know just how high the stakes are for the U.S. and our allies, including Israel. I’m grateful for our servicemembers’ courage and sacrifice, and in moments like these, they deserve leadership that is lawful, strategic, and focused on keeping them, and our country, safe.Launching broad military action that risks dragging the United States into another endless war—without authorization from Congress—disregards our Constitution and the American people’s voice in decisions of war.Donald Trump must answer to them."

Senator Angela Alsobrooks

“The President said he would end wars — not start them. He lied.

“The President said he obliterated the Iranian nuclear program. He lied.

“The American people have no reason to trust this man with the lives of our sons and daughters.

“The Constitution is clear: ‘The Congress shall have Power…To declare War.’ Senators who still believe in the Constitution should join me in demanding we return to Washington today and vote on Senator Kaine’s War Powers Resolution.

“Those who don’t will make it clear once and for all that they no longer recognize the authority of Congress to declare war. And history will record that when the Constitution was cast aside, they did not stand in its defense — they stood in its way.”

Senator Chris Van Hollen

“Trump is lying to the American people as he launches an illegal, regime-change war against Iran. This is endangering American lives and has already resulted in mass civilian casualties. This is not making us safer and only damages the U.S. and our interests. The Senate must immediately vote on the War Powers Resolution to stop it.”

Congressman Johnny Olszewski

“President Trump pledged to avoid wars. His actions today may instead begin one.

Iran is led by a brutal and oppressive regime that can never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon. Our commitment to peace and democracy in Iran as well as the freedom of its people is unwavering.

Military action can be justified, but President Trump has an obligation to make the argument for such action to the Congress and the American people. Instead, President Trump expects a blind trust he has not earned.

Once again, Trump has failed to make an argument for military strikes, or to identify an imminent threat from Iran. Once again, he has failed to explain the objective, the strategy, the risks, what comes next, and – most importantly – how this benefits America. As a result, there are American troops and civilians in harm’s way. I pray for their safety.

Americans who are being crushed by higher costs at home overwhelmingly oppose what could become another “forever war.” They have every right to demand a say before this Administration recklessly drags us into another costly, ill-defined conflict.

Our system requires checks and balances. Congress must act now to reclaim its constitutional power to authorize military force.”