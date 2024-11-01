Baltimore artist "RunItUp Jordan" puts out new hit celebrating the city's dance culture

BALTIMORE — It's a new song with a familiar feel for those who come from Charm City and have been immersed in its vibrant dance culture.

Hip-Hop Artist, RunItUp Jordan's latest single, "Let's Get It" was made to make you move, but if you're not used to bouncing to a Baltimore groove, his goal is to make you at least curious.

Jordan "RunitUp Jordan" Anthony Jordan "RunitUp Jordan" Anthony

"We got a whole dance culture here that really nobody really understands unless you take the time to really look into it," Jordan said.

As a dancer, turned rapper, he creates music he can feel and uses that to try and get others to the dance floor and he believes with "Let's Get It" that's exactly what he did.

"Adults older than me, grandparents, kids way younger than me, like everybody’s loving it, everybody knows the song, they’re singing it," Jordan said. "[It's] basically just new party music for the city. I think we all need it."

In his music video, you'll also see Baltimore staples such as M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Ravens, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Mo's Seafood, Lexington Market and more.

You'll also see that the song calls out a few dances that originated in the city; the "Baltimore 2-Step," Park Heights Strut and the T-Top, showcased by some faces that many will recognize from other viral dance videos including his own TSR Dance Group.

Ultimately, Jordan is hoping as more of his songs bring people together and celebrate the dances on social media, the world takes notice of what Baltimore as a whole brings to music.

Jordan "RunitUp Jordan" Anthony RunItUp Jordan performing at Baltimore's AFRAM festival



"I feel like Baltimore energy is just not in the music industry at all, so I feel like BET Awards, Grammy’s all that, they need Baltimore energy there, they don’t really know how to party like we do," Jordan said.

You can download "Let's Get It" on every music platform and learn more about Jordan's story, including how he went from dancer to hip-hop artist, here.