Baltimore 'Bop' puts dance group and rap artist in the spotlight

BALTIMORE — Another popular dance on social media has got the world bouncing to the Baltimore beat on social media.

The Team Seriously Rated Dance Group has been around for more than a decade as a known force in the Baltimore Club scene, but they're aren't just getting attention for their dynamic moves on the stage; they have their own music artist.

"We went from being very underground to being worldwide now," Trenton Huff also known as "TSR Trenton", said.

When they hit the stage for a crowd, they bring what they call "that Baltimore energy" and Jordan Anthony a.ka. "Run It Up Jordan" applied a similar method when he decided to make music. By the time he brought the passion to his fellow friends and group members, they were floored.

"Out of nowhere this man started coming out with songs on his phone and letting us hear it and we're like 'bro you made that?'," Quentin Huff recalled.

"He played it [and] it had me moving, I'll say that," TSR group member, Rashamell "DJ AyMello" said.

While his early music payed homage to classic Baltimore Club moves of the past like the "Crazy Legs" Jordan was also creating something he could call his own.

Randall Newsome

It was inspired by another dance called "The Money Man" a move that starts with a bounce, then they took it a few steps further by adding swinging arms, bending the knees and a quick shoulder jerk. Not long after that, they started calling the new motion the "Baltimore Bop."

"Our Baltimore club moves, I feel like they’re pretty aggressive, but the bop was like nah that’s simple," Jordan said. "My grandmother can do that. A baby can do it."

Shortly after, Jordan came up with the song to go with the dance and to his closest friends, who were often the first to hear his music, it was a "hit."

"You don’t have to be doing the Bop to be nodding your head to the song," Trenton said.

"Seeing evrerybody from different cities doing the dance that's what really solidified we got something here," Jordan said. "It's like all love everywhere we go now."

Now people are familiar with "Run it Up Jordan" and you don't see him without the crew he remembers creating dances with in a house in the Gwyn Park neighborhood of West Baltimore.

"I don't think the Bop would be where it is right now, if I didn't have [TSR] behind me," Jordan added. "They support me 100%."

We asked what the guys what they would say to those kids they used to be practicing their moves in a living room.

"Keep going, ignore the haters [and] ignore the self doubt," TSR's Rashamell "DJ Aymello" Scott said.

"Just keep going, because we're almost there."

Jordan says he plans to be a part of the reason a Baltimore Club artist gets exposure on billboards, major award shows and hopes their talents put them on a tour one day.

As they continue to gain a large following on social media with a combination of their viral dancing paired with the music, they could be on bigger stages before they know it.

Right now you can download "Bop" on popular music platforms like Apple Music along with his two other singles released in 2023, "Crazy Leg Wit It" and "Hold On."

You can also follow Run It Up Jordan and the TSR Dance Group on TikTok and Instagram.

