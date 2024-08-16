'Baby K' sentenced to 25 years for PG County bus attack, officials say

PRINCE — Kaeden Holland, also known as 'Baby K', has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a bus attack in Prince George's County, the State's Attorney's Office says.

Holland was charged back in May 2023 after he and two other masked teens stormed onto a school bus that was dropping off students and attempted to open fire on one of the students.

Investigators at the time believed that the gun malfunctioned, prompting the students to assault the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim escaped with minor injuries, and the bus driver and an aide who saw the assault were not hurt.

Holland was later apprehended in the 6300 block of Baltimore Avenue.

He plead guilty to attempted first-degree murder back in March 2024.

“This sentence brings closure and accountability for what took place in this case,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “It’s our right in this community to be safe, to work and to live freely without the fear of being harmed. The school bus driver, aide and teenaged victim will forever be traumatized by what they experienced on that school bus. This 25 year sentence against Mr. Holland ensures that he will be held accountable for his horrific actions. I want to thank our Chief of Homicide Sherrie Waldrup for the great work she did in securing justice in this case.”

“When someone makes the decision to pick up a firearm and commit a violent act, regardless of age, there must be consequences and accountability,” said Deputy Chief James McCreary with the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officials say Holland will be incarcerated in an adult facility.