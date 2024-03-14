"Baby K" pleads guilty in PG County bus attack, faces up to 25 years in prison

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A bus attack case in Prince George's County has now been put to rest.

On Thursday, State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced that 16-year-old "Baby K" has pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder.

The teen was charged back in May 2023 in connection to a bus attack in Oxon Hill.

A school bus was dropping off students at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive when three masked teens got on the bus and attacked a student.

Baby K pulled a gun and attempted to shoot the victim multiple times at point blank range.

PAST: $12,500 reward for "Baby K": Teenager wanted for attempted PG school bus murder

Investigators believe the gun malfunctioned, so the group assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

The student who was assaulted escaped with minor injuries, and the bus driver and an aide who saw the assault were not hurt.

After being on the run, the teen was later apprehended without incident in the 6300 block of Baltimore Avenue.

“This isn’t a drill rap or trap music video. This is real life and life has consequences,” said State’s Attorney Braveboy. “When individuals commit crimes that endanger and put so many lives at risk, as in this case, my office has no choice but to hold them fully accountable and that is what we have done in this case. I want to thank Sherrie Waldrup and Assistant State’s Attorney, Dora Myles-Moore for their hard work in this case.”

Officials say Baby K will be held in an adult facility and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17. He faces up to 25 years in prison.