B&O Railroad Museum moves historic AFT 1 locomotive for first time in decades

BALTIMORE — On Saturday an iconic installment of American history was moved for the first time in decades.

The B&O Railroad Museum moved the American Freedom Train, also known as AFT 1, to begin its journey to be cosmetically restored.

Officials say this is all for the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

AFT 1 moving

"Our goal is to cosmetically restore this iconic piece of American history in time for the 250th anniversary of the United States and the 200th anniversary of American railroading in 2027,” says Kris Hoellen, Executive Director of the B&O Railroad Museum. "The American Freedom Train is an emblem of American pride and history. Anyone wishing to support this restoration, please join us!”

The locomotive has been on display in the museum's front parking lot.