Atlas opens latest bar in Fells Point, partners with Fuzzies Burgers

BALTIMORE — Atlas Restaurant Group recently opened its latest restaurant - "The Undefeated," in Fells Point - and just announced it will partner with Harford County's Fuzzies Burgers.

The cocktail bar offers a Key West vibe, with nautical decor and Cuban influences. It's at 1704 Thames Street, formerly home to clothing store Trixie's Palace.

Fuzzies Burgers is a food truck based in Forest Hill, with a permanent stand at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The food truck was previously partnered with Peabody Heights Brewery off of Greenmount Avenue, which abruptly cut off ties with Fuzzies in November after complaints over the owner's (soon-deleted) social-media post about now-President Donald Trump.

Peabody Heights said at the time it's "committed to fostering a safe and inclusive space for women, the LGBTQIA+ community, and people of color," and they "stand firmly in support of Black Lives Matter and social justice," before ending its partnership with Fuzzies.

Now, Fuzzies posted on social media: "We are back Baltimore... Excited to announce our partnership with @theundefeatedfells …you’ll want to be hype for this, stay tuned!"

A dramatic video showed the food truck getting lifted in the air by a crane, to be moved into The Undefeated's courtyard.

Atlas is also getting ready to open a Japanese restaurant in Harbor East/Fells Point this spring, andtwo restaurants in Annapolis this summer.