Atlas Restaurant Group releases details on new Japanese restaurant in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Atlas Restaurant Group has release more details about its new Japanese restaurant set to open in the Harbor East/Fells Point area.
It will be called Kannon, "a new Japanese izakaya and hand roll concept set to open in Baltimore in Spring 2025."
RELATED | Atlas Group to open Japanese restaurant in historic Fells Point building
The company said: "Helmed by Atlas Concept Chef Timur Fazilov, known for his culinary excellence at Azumi in Baltimore and Houston, Kannon will feature a bold menu focused on handrolls, sashimi, nigiri, and crudo."
Atlas Group president Alex Smith said in a statement:
Kannon is a project close to my heart, inspired by my travels to Japan, Los Angeles, and New York. The goal is to bring a moderately-priced, neighborhood-driven, izakaya experience to Baltimore that celebrates the art of Japanese cuisine in a casual and lively atmosphere. I am excited to add Kannon to our city’s growing culinary landscape.