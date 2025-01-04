Atlas Restaurant Group releases details on new Japanese restaurant in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Atlas Restaurant Group has release more details about its new Japanese restaurant set to open in the Harbor East/Fells Point area.

It will be called Kannon, "a new Japanese izakaya and hand roll concept set to open in Baltimore in Spring 2025."

The company said: "Helmed by Atlas Concept Chef Timur Fazilov, known for his culinary excellence at Azumi in Baltimore and Houston, Kannon will feature a bold menu focused on handrolls, sashimi, nigiri, and crudo."

Atlas Group president Alex Smith said in a statement: