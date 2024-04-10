At vigil, 17-year-old slain near harbor remembered as 'an amazing young man'

BALTIMORE — For Devron Tyner's family, it's been a trying eight days.

At the beginning of last week, they found out Devron was the victim of a shooting near the Inner Harbor.

"I want [the community] to remember Devron as a stand-up young man," said Latoya Mickens, Devron's mom.

On Tuesday night in Baltimore, there was a chance for those who knew him to remember him. A vigil was held on Hollins St. in the city, bringing together dozens to celebrate Devron's life.

"He was a good kid," said Tikiesha Mickens, Devron's aunt. "He was a good child."

"Stayed out of trouble, stayed to himself, stayed with his friends," recalled Kenyon Mickens, Devron's uncle. "He loved his family; that's why it hurt so much, because he was a special child."

Police believe Devron was being robbed on the night of April 1. He was 17.

19-year-old Dejuan Cole turned himself in on Monday.

Family members tell WMAR they are trying to take each day little by little.

Some at the vigil wore buttons with a photo of Devron reading 'in loving memory.'

On a trifold cardboard poster, dozens of people from Devron's life left behind signatures and messages.

"My life will never be the same, but I know he will always be with me, so I can carry this love and legacy a long way, he was a great child," said Daren Tyner, Devron's father.

The vigil was not only a somber goodbye but also a celebration of life. It featured candles and embraces, but music and smiles as well.

"We had great plans for the future. But overall... I'm proud of my son. I know he's an amazing young man, I'm proud of who he was becoming, and I will keep his name alive forever," Daren added.