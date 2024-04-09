Police say robbery motive behind teen's murder outside Inner Harbor hotel

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore teen's alleged killer is in custody.

Devron Tyner, 17, was shot to death on April 1 outside the Renaissance Baltimore Harbor Place Hotel.

Charging documents say the whole incident was captured on area surveillance.

Police say they were able to track the alleged shooter before and after Tyner's murder.

That footage reportedly shows 19-year-old Dejuan Joshua Cole and getting off a nearby metro train with four other men.

Detectives believe the group attempted to rob Tyner, leading to his death.

A witness came forward identifying Cole as the triggerman, after police publicly released surveillance photos of the suspects.

It's unclear if any others will be charged in connection.