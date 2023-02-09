Watch Now
At least two people trapped after building collapsed in East Baltimore

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:42 PM, Feb 08, 2023
BALTIMORE — At least two people are trapped after a building collapsed in East Baltimore this evening.

According to the local firefighters union, the building collapsed after a car crashed into the building at the intersection of East North Avenue and North Wolfe Street.

The Special Rescue Team is in route to the scene.

This is a breaking story.

