At least two people trapped after building collapsed in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — At least two people are trapped after a building collapsed in East Baltimore this evening.

According to the local firefighters union, the building collapsed after a car crashed into the building at the intersection of East North Avenue and North Wolfe Street.

💥RESCUE CALL💥

E North Av & N Wolfe St 21213#BroadwayEast@avalon1958#BMORESBravest on scene of a car that crashed into a building. At least 2 people trapped. #BCFDSOC Special Rescue Team is on the way to stabilize the building and free the people. 5 #BCFDEMS units called. pic.twitter.com/FzYSlKkaqb — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) February 9, 2023

The Special Rescue Team is in route to the scene.

This is a breaking story.