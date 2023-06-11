Associated Black Charities celebrates 38 years of service

BALTIMORE — Associated Black Charities hosted its annual gala at Live! Casino.

This year's theme was "To Baltimore With Love."

ABC is celebrating 38 years of service, and it honored community organizations that have made a positive impact on Baltimore.

The event Saturday night is a major fundraiser for Associated Black Charities.

"But it's also an awareness event. And it's time for us to bring together people specifically in the Baltimore and in the Maryland community who are concerned about racial equity, who are concerned about equality and justice, not just in Baltimore, but throughout Maryland and beyond," said Chrissy Thornton, president and CEO of Associated Black Charities.

The event featured a performance from Baltimore's own Dru Hill.