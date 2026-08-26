Art installation at Annapolis City Dock ties local artists to symphony's 65th season theme

ANNAPOLIS, Md — A new art exhibit at Annapolis City Dock is turning construction fencing into a canvas for local artists while building excitement for the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra's upcoming season.

The fencing surrounding the City Dock construction site now displays a collection of portraits and nature-themed artwork as part of a temporary outdoor exhibit. The nature theme connects directly to the music selected for the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra's 65th season, which officially begins in October.

The exhibit is a partnership between several artistic nonprofits and the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra. Alison Harbaugh said the collaboration grew out of a desire to bring color and energy to the waterfront.

"We just saw a need we saw void of color and something interesting. We wanted to draw people down here. We really want to promote the arts in Annapolis because it's so vibrant here and so it kind of was two organizations coming together to make this idea come to reality and then we ask the city for permission and they were all about it," Harbaugh said.

Erica Bondarev Rapach said the exhibit represents the orchestra's commitment to engaging with the broader community outside the concert hall.

"It's an incredible moment for the Annapolis Symphony I mean, obviously were a orchestra that performs inside a concert hall, but we are also very committed to Civic engagement and so to do something like this outside on a day like this and it's sort of an epic location in Annapolis and to see people show up is amazing," Bondarev Rapach said.

The exhibit also has the support of city leadership. Mayor Jared Pittman said the artwork helps restore the character of the waterfront during construction and encourages visitors to explore the area.

"When we get that fencing and construction is not the most attractive thing so this artwork on the fencing helps make it back to what we know is it's a beautiful area. I want people to walk by all around the area and say what's that and come check it out," Pittman said.

City officials say increased foot traffic from the exhibit could also benefit local businesses in the area.

The exhibit is scheduled to remain on the fence through Annapolis Boat Week. Officials say the artwork may return for an additional period of time after the boats leave. Harbaugh encouraged visitors to use the exhibit as a starting point for exploring Annapolis's arts and music community.

"Learn more about the Annapolis art scene, which is incredibly vibrant find out about what we're doing with Annapolis arts week every June see what the Symphony's presenting this season it's gonna be really a great compelling season and they always do amazing work and performances," Harbaugh said.

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