A man has been arrested for a deadly shooting in Cockeysville from a month ago.

Larry Edwards, 42, is charged in the death of Earl Bodkin, Jr., 28. The shooting happened at Cranbrook and Halesworth Roads in Cockeysville on April 30.

Edwards is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Baltimore County Police aren't saying what led up to the shooting or if the two men knew each other.