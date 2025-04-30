Watch Now
Arrest made in connection with explosion in Southeast Baltimore

Jeff Hager
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say an arrest has been made in connection with an explosion that occurred in Southeast Baltimore Sunday.

Investigators arrested Brent Goetz, 23, of Baltimore County.

Officers reported to the scene on April 27 around 2:00 PM in the 6300 block of Eastern Avenue and learned that an unidentified male, now alleged to be Goetz, had detonated a device in the vicinity of unknown victims.

After the explosion, Goetz, and the victims, ran from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Goetz was arrested Monday without incident and is currently being held at Central Booking.

He is charged with possessing a destructive device and second-degree assault.

