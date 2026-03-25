Armed suspect wounded in Montgomery Village police shootout

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — A 27-year-old armed suspect was wounded after allegedly firing a gun at police in Montgomery County on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were patrolling the Montgomery Village Plaza following community complaints of criminal activity in the area.

Just before 5pm police say they saw a man on Contour Road "engaged in suspicious behavior."

The man ran from officers as they approached. Police chased him into an apartment on Lost Knife Circle.

"As officers turned the corner of an apartment building, the suspect fired two shots at them," Montgomery County Police said in a press release.

One officer returned fire, striking the man. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The suspect is expected to survive. No officers or bystanders were injured.

The involved officer has been placed on routine administrative leave pending an internal investigation.