Area colleges announce closures and delayed semester starts due to weekend storm

Area colleges were expecting to welcome students back this weekend, but many are being asked to stay away a bit longer as Maryland braces for a winter storm.

Bowie State University, McDaniel College, Towson University, and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County are among the schools closing Sunday and Monday.

McDaniel College sent an email to families changing the date to the start of the Spring Semester to January 28th. Students were set to move back to campus this weekend. Now, they'll be able to move in on Tuesday, January 27th.

Towson University is closed through Tuesday and send a similar letter home to families changing the move in date for the Spring Spemester.

UMBC is hoping to get classes started Tuesday, January 27th at Noon according to a message on their Facebook page.

Check back with Maryland's Most Accurate Weather team for the latest on this forecast. No matter where you are catch the latest on WMAR's free news app and streaming platforms.

