Apple TV's Lady in the Lake generated over $100 million while filming in Maryland

Posted at 2:18 PM, Jul 09, 2024

BALTIMORE — Lady in the Lake is leaving it's mark on Maryland in a positive way.

Governor Wes Moore on Tuesday said the Apple TV mini series created more than 1,100 jobs while filming here in the state, generating over $100 million.

Based on the novel written by local author Laura Lippman, Lady in the Lake focuses on a mother's quest to solve the 1966 disappearance of a young Baltimore girl on Thanksgiving.

A large portion was shot in the region back in 2022, including in Pikesville, Hollins Market, and the Hamilton neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore.

According to Moore — 2,456 local businesses were used during production in some capacity. Part of that was at area hotels, where 32,000 rooms were booked while filming.

The seven-part series which is scheduled to be released July 19, stars Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram, and David Corenswet.

"By asserting Maryland's leadership in television, we will create jobs, drive growth, and unleash our state's full potential," said Moore.

