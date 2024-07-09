Apple TV's Lady in the Lake generated over $100 million while filming in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Lady in the Lake is leaving it's mark on Maryland in a positive way.

Governor Wes Moore on Tuesday said the Apple TV mini series created more than 1,100 jobs while filming here in the state, generating over $100 million.

Based on the novel written by local author Laura Lippman, Lady in the Lake focuses on a mother's quest to solve the 1966 disappearance of a young Baltimore girl on Thanksgiving.

A large portion was shot in the region back in 2022, including in Pikesville, Hollins Market, and the Hamilton neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore.

According to Moore — 2,456 local businesses were used during production in some capacity. Part of that was at area hotels, where 32,000 rooms were booked while filming.

The seven-part series which is scheduled to be released July 19, stars Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram, and David Corenswet.

MORE: Apple TV+ reveals "Lady in the Lake" trailer

"By asserting Maryland's leadership in television, we will create jobs, drive growth, and unleash our state's full potential," said Moore.