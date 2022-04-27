"Lady in the Lake" film crews spotted in Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Apple TV+ has begun filming the new series "Lady in the Lake" in Baltimore, and film crews were spotted in Pikesville today.

The production was set up in the Seven Mile Lane area this morning. Crew members said they would be filming in the city on Thursday.

"Lady in the Lake" is starring Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong'o, and is based on the book by Baltimore author Laura Lippman. The New York Times bestseller is set in 1960s Baltimore and chronicles "a middle-aged housewife turned aspiring reporter who pursues the murder of a forgotten young woman."

The new Apple series is directed and co-written by Alma Har'el, an Israeli-American music video and film director.

This is the latest high-profile film series focused on Baltimore. HBO's "We Own This City," which follows the corruption of Baltimore's Gun Trace Task Force, debuted Monday. It's based on a book by former Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton.