Apple TV+ reveals "Lady in the Lake" trailer

BALTIMORE — Another high-profile TV series set in Baltimore - with 1960s Baltimore on display - is coming out soon.

The trailer for "Lady in the Lake," which stars Natalie Portman and Baltimore native Moses Ingram - was released by Apple TV+ on Tuesday. The seven-part series will premiere July 19.

Apple TV+ "Lady in the Lake" poster



The fast-moving trailer shows off the tension expected of the show, based on Baltimore writer Laura Lippman's novel. It shows several Baltimore backdrops, including a surreal-looking scene set in the iconic ornateness of the George Peabody Library.

Apple TV+ described the show in its press release:

When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz (Portman), a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Johnson (Ingram), a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger. From visionary director Alma Har’el, “Lady in the Lake” emerges as a feverish noir thriller and an unexpected tale of the price women pay for their dreams.

The show was filming around the Baltimore area in 2022. The cast and crew were often spotted in Pikesville, northeast Baltimore and Hollins Market. The sets of "Lady in the Lake" temporarily turned downtown Baltimore and the Hamilton neighborhood into 1960s-era facades.

Natalie Portman was spotted around town, and got her photo taken with employees at the now-closed Bramble Baking Company on Harford Road.

Production briefly stopped after acontroversial incident in which a staff member claimed he was threatened with extortionduring filming downtown.