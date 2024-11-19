Another life sentence for Baltimore man convicted of murdering three in a month

BALTIMORE — “There is no doubt that the State of Maryland is significantly safer with this defendant incarcerated for life."

Those are the words of Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates following a lifetime prison sentence imposed on Ameer Gittens.

The 27-year-old was convicted of three murders, all of which occurred in October 2021.

His sentencing in Baltimore was for the Halloween shooting death of Antwan Andrews.

Gittens, however, is already spending the rest of his life behind bars for the brutal killings of a father and son in Rosedale.

The Baltimore County judge overseeing that case called Gittens' actions a “reign of terror” committed with “utter depravity.”

With both trials now wrapped up, Bates hopes the grieving families of Gittens' victims can feel some form of closure.

"The utter disregard for human life demonstrated in this case underscores the seriousness of the defendant's actions,” said Bates. “My thoughts are firmly with the family members and loved ones who will be permanently affected by these crimes."