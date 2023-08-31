Duo sentenced to life for 'Reign of Terror' that included murder of father & son in Rosedale

BALTIMORE — A judge on Thursday sentenced two men to life behind bars for the murder of a father and son in Rosedale.

Ameer Gittens, 26, and Derrick Jamison, 27, were convicted in April of shooting and killing 55-year-old Christopher Walker and his son, Justin, 24.

Sentencing judge Michael J, Finifter described their actions as a “reign of terror” committed with “utter depravity.”

The Walker's were discovered shot to death inside their home on October 11, 2021.

Police say the tragic chain of events started when Justin and a friend went to a convenience store on Radecke Avenue.

Justin agreed to give the two gunmen a ride, but the friend and him ended up being robbed.

Prosecutors said the suspects ordered Justin and his friend to strip and hand over their cell phones and wallets.

Justin was then forced to drive to an ATM on Pulaski Highway, where Jamison would use his stolen bank card.

After they drove to a Royal Farms where Gittens was seen buying two rolls of duct tape.

At some point Gittens and Jamison tied Justin's friend up and made him get into the trunk of the car.

Ring video later shows the pair following Justin inside his home.

RELATED: Surveillance footage captures events leading to father and son's brutal murder in Rosedale

Around 9:15pm Justin's 83-year-old grandmother calls police reporting a gunman charged into her bedroom, demanding her phone.

She soon found Justin and his dad dead inside the home.

The duo had fled in Justin's car and abandoned his friend in Baltimore City without any clothes.

Police located Justin's stolen car two days later near an apartment complex in the 300 block York Road.

Inside was a roll of duct tape Gittens had purchased from the Royal Farms, as was a live 9mm bullet.

Investigators observed the suspects going inside the complex with property they'd stolen the night of the murder. On one occasion, Jamison was seen leaving the apartment wearing Justin's shoes.

Gittens and Jamison each have violent criminal histories.

Not only did Ameer Gittens allegedly commit another murder less than a month later, on Halloween, but he was already on probation for an armed robbery.

MORE:Baltimore man accused of taking part in three murders within the same month

As for Jamison, he was on pretrial release for home invasion at the time the Walker's were killed.

At sentencing, Judge Finifter said Gittens nor Jamison should ever be released from prison. As result he sentenced them to life without the possibility of parole.