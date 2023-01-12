Baltimore man accused of taking part in three murders within the same month

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man is accused of taking part in three murders within the same month.

Last week Baltimore Homicide detectives charged 26-year-old Ameer Gittens for the 2021 Halloween murder of Antwan Andrews.

Police initially found Andrews shot in the 3500 block of Leeds Street. He later died at Shock Trauma.

Investigators soon learned that Andrews had rented a Chevy Malibu with Pennsylvania tags through Enterprise.

The vehicle happened to be equipped with a GPS system, which allowed Enterprise to alert police of where it was.

After finding the car unoccupied in the 1400 block of Presstman Street, detectives obtained its full tracking information.

They discovered the vehicle had been at the shooting scene around the time of the murder.

Afterwards the vehicle reportedly made stops in Catonsville and at a Crown gas station on W. North Avenue before ending up on Presstman Street, where police ultimately located it.

Investigators noticed a google account registered to Gittens was present at several of those locations.

On November 3 detectives got word that Gittens had been arrested in connection to the October 11 double murder of a father and son in Rosedale.

MORE: Surveillance footage captures events leading to father and son's brutal murder in Rosedale

At the time of his arrest, Gittens was allegedly in possession of a Polymer 9mm handgun.

According to a firearms analysis, it turns out the gun fired three rounds that were located on the scene where Andrews was killed.

Gittens is due for a February 7 arraignment in Baltimore City.

He's scheduled to go on trial for the murder in Baltimore County starting April 10.