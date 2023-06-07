Anne Arundel shoppers weigh in on plastic bag ban

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County is the latest in the Baltimore area to pass a ban on plastic bags.

On Monday night, the County Council approved banning what lawmakers defined as ‘plastic carryout bags,' except at restaurants.

WMAR-2 News checked in with Anne Arundel County shoppers after the County Council passed the ban.

"That’s okay with me," said Jinny Chase, a Severna Park resident. "I mean, if it helps keep our planet cleaner - I don’t know if it does a whole lot of good or not - but I’m willing."

Baltimore County banned the bags a few months ago - that starts November 1. The Anne Arundel County ban - intended to cut down on waste in the county - begins on January 1, 2024.

"I think they should keep the plastic bags," said Felicia Kassa, another shopper, "It’s much easier than paper bags."

For the ban's first month, stores can give out reusable bags for free. After that, they have to charge $0.10 for each bag.

"I actually don't think it’s a big deal," said Olajuwan Akin, another shopper, "I think I can use a substitute - a paper bag."