ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — The Anne Arundel County Council voted to ban plastic bags Monday evening.

The Bring Your Own Bag Plastic Reduction Act will prohibit certain stores from providing plastic bags in the county.

The ban does not include restaurants.

A similar ban has been approved for Baltimore County.

The ban will begin on January 1. Stores will be able to provide paper and reusable bags to customers for free until February 1, but will have to charge $ 0.10 per bag after that.