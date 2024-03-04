Anne Arundel Police continue search for suspects who robbed 80-year-old woman

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — According to Anne Arundel County Police, on March 1 around noon, at the Bank of America at 2200 Forest Drive in Annapolis, an 80-year old woman walked out with an envelope of money in her hand.

That's when two men robbed the elderly woman at gunpoint.

The two suspects drove off in a black Jeep Cherokee. Police were able to recover the license plate but found it was stolen.

The search continues for the two suspects.

Lynne Redd, a nearby shopper in the Annapolis Town Center, was devastated at the news.

"Oh it's stunning to me. It makes me worry about my 86-year-old mother," said Redd.

She's discussed with her elderly mother what to do when going to withdraw money.

"That's why we buy her crossbody bags. We tell her to put them over her body and do not walk out of the bank with money in your hand," said Redd.

According to police, this is the second robbery in as many weeks at the same bank. Police also believe the suspects are the same ones who robbed a man in late February.

"It's very brazen. Certainly uncommon to see right in the middle of the day so we would really like to get these folks in custody," said Marc Limansky, spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Police.

Redd's friend Gazelle Freeman says these crimes are another reason she stays on high alert.

"It gives me great caution about going to the bank to get money by myself because this was in broad daylight," said Freeman.

"My recommendation is just to not go alone. I always look to see if the bank has security because if there's security, that makes me feel more secure," said Freeman.

Police urge you to contact them if you have any information that could lead to an arrest. That number is 410-222-1960. You have the option to remain anonymous.