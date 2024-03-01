Police search for gunman who robbed 80-year-old woman outside bank at Annapolis Town Center

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An 80-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint while leaving a bank in Annapolis Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after noon outside the Bank of America in the Annapolis Town Center on Forest Drive.

Anne Arundel County Police say the woman was walking with an envelope when two men approached demanding her money.

At lease one suspect was armed with a gun.

The woman gave up the cash and the robbers fled in a black Jeep SUV.

On Friday Anne Arundel County Police released surveillance photos of the suspects, in hopes someone can identify them.

Investigators believe they could be tied to a second robbery that happened at the same location on February 23.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-222-1960, or leave a tip at 410-222-4700.