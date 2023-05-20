Anne Arundel Police are investigating two separate shootings stemming from force entries

ANNE ARUNDEL CO. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Friday.

The first shooting happened in the 7700 block of Oakwood Road in Glen Burnie. Police say that three suspects, two men and one woman, forced their way into a residence in the area, and began physically assaulting two residents.

During the altercation, one suspect shot one of the victims in the upper body. The three intruders fled the home prior to police's arrival.

The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The three suspects are believed to be in their early to mid-20s. Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

The second shooting happened in the 8200 block of Clearwater Court in Severn. Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the area for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the lower extremity. The victim told police that while he was approaching his front door, four armed men approached him and forced their way into his home.

During the ensuing struggle, the victim was shot by one of the suspects. The suspects fled the area in two separate vehicles before police arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Western District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

It is unknown at this time whether anything was stolen during either altercation.

Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.