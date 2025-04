GAMBRILLS, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Gambrills.

Authorities say the incident occurred in the 1400 block of South Waugh Chapel Way.

The victim has not been identified and the extent of their injuries are currently unknown.

The scene in Gambrills remains active.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*