Anne Arundel Co. shoppers prepare for January 1 plastic bag ban

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Starting this Monday, Anne Arundel County will bring to bear its plastic bag ban, the latest jurisdiction in Maryland to enact its own ban.

The ban, intended to spur on the use of reusable bags and cut down on plastic waste, will go into effect on New Year's Day. A month later, retailers will charge ten cents for paper bags.

"I'm going to just have to accept it, and do what I need to do to continue to get my groceries," said Sylvester Wheeler, a Glen Burnie shopper returning something to his local Giant store with a plastic bag.

Beginning next week, Wheeler and other shoppers in the county won't get plastic on their way out; Wheeler told WMAR is already ready for the transition away from plastic.

"I know after January the first, I’ll no longer be able to use these. I’ve already prepared myself with the tote bags and everything." Wheeler said.

The ban comes with a few exceptions, including on a number of food items.

Some shoppers, like Janet Muny, tell WMAR they reuse the plastic bags around the house, and would rather not see them go.

"I don't trash them, I don't scatter them outside, I use them wisely," Muny said.

Violating the county's "Bring Your Own Bag Plastic Reduction Act" will net a $500 fine against a retailer for a first time offense.

Others, like Ricardo Melhado, support the ban for environmental reasons.

"We don't want to see plastic bags all over the ground," Melhado explained, "So if it's something generally good from the heart I definitely support it. I can adjust. I can just get some reusable bag."