Plastic bag ban to take effect early next year in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The plastic bag ban will take effect early next year in Anne Arundel County.

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, businesses will no longer provide plastic bags to customers, as the Bring Your Own Bag Plastic Reduction Act takes effect.

Residents are urged to bring reusable bags with them to shop.

Retail stores will provide paper bags and reusable carry-out bags at no cost until Feb.1. After this date, each paper bag will cost 10 cents.

There are exceptions to the plastic bag ban for certain approved uses, including for bags that contain, package, or wrap raw meat.