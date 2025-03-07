ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One of John O'Leary's favorite parts of organizing the St. Patrick's fun in Annapolis: being 24 and 48 hours out as things come together.

"I feel great. It's a lot of work, but it's a labor of love for sure," O'Leary told WMAR-2 News.

O'Leary's hard work is coming to fruition this weekend, with several events scheduled throughout the weekend to celebrate the Emerald Isle.

On Sunday, set a course for Main Street in the state capital. The St. Patrick's Parade begins at 1pm on March 9.

The ticketed 'Hooley' is this Saturday and the 'Shamrock the Dock' concert is Sunday from noon to 6pm.

The 'Hooley,' a pre-parade party, is taking place the night of March 8 at the Fluegel Naval Academy Alumni Center.

"Being able to support a member of our alumni who does such a great thing for the city is really special," said John Schofield, executive director of communications for the Naval Academy Alumni Association & Foundation.

"There are special moments in Annapolis… the St Patricks Day parade is one of those special moments," Schofield added.

Annapolis prepares Main Street for the St. Patrick's Day festivities Annapolis St. Patrick’s parade, Hooley, Shamrock the Dock this weekend

Among the charities getting a boost from the weekend's festivities: O'leary's own 'Warrior Events,' which supports wounded servicemembers, creating experiences for those veterans and their families.

It was founded in 2008, and is growing in impact.

"It has expanded to support sick, ill and injured, to support first responders, and to support Gold Star families," O'Leary explained.

"A by-product of putting all this on has been an awareness for organizations like the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, he said, "and others that raise funds to be in their float, within the parade itself."

And call it the luck of the Irish, but for more than a decade, the St. Patrick's Parade has had great weather.

"We start watching the weather 3 months out," O'Leary said, "And I make a pact, and say prayers, we've been lucky for 13 years of having just a beautiful day. Sometimes a little chilly - Sunday looks really nice. So I'd be prepared for a lot of people. Which means get here early."

O'Leary says the fun takes lots of coordination with the city, first responders, and the parade's 106 floats.

Parade parking will be available at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, and the lot will open at 10am.