Annapolis proposes parking reforms after city workgroup releases phase 1 report

ANNAPOLIS, Md — Annapolis leaders are proposing a series of parking reforms to make parking simpler and more user-friendly for residents and visitors. The proposals follow the release of a phase 1 report from a parking reform workgroup launched by City Manager Yolanda Lewis.

"There's no dispute that parking can be challenging downtown Annapolis that's one of the reasons why we started the parking reform Work group. We thought it was important to listen to residents and take a hard look at our internal policies and make changes," Lewis said.

The proposed changes include easier payment options, changes to fines and citations, and a new pay-on-exit system at the Mills Hillman Parking Garage.

"So Hillman later this year will go to a postpaid model what that means for residence and for visitors is that they will actually pay for the time that they're part that's important. No one wants to rack up fees or feel like there are arbitrarily being targeted because they stayed a little bit longer," Lewis said.

The phase 1 report also revealed a gap in how the city is able to help people with fines or citations they may have received from difficulties navigating the current parking system.

"One of the things that we wanted to make sure that we responded to is that whenever people felt like they received a charge or fee that was arbitrary or that they felt like it was disputable. They came to the city to intervene and so part of that was really taking a hard look at what our processes are what are the legal mechanisms to allow us to intervene and they weren't always clear," Lewis said.

While the city is working to make parking easier and more effective, Lewis said parking cannot be free.

"Part of what we wanna do is not talk about whether parking should be free or not we wanna make sure that it's fair is accessible that we market against comparable cities, and ensure that the rates feel like they are fair for our region," Lewis said.

Lewis said that given the type of infrastructure in downtown Annapolis, collecting parking fees helps offset those costs and keeps residents from having to pay more in taxes.

With phase 1 complete, phase 2 will include virtual community meetings where residents can provide input into the conversation.

"So now that we have the 12 draft recommendations ready to go we're gonna come back to the public again to really ask them how they can be a part of this process give us skill solution solutions that we can integrate into those draft recommendations and making sure that they feel like they're a part of this change," Lewis said.

Once phase 2 is completed, Lewis said her office will report its recommendations for further changes to the city council by the end of the year.

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