Ravens, CareFirst unveil new club level at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield kicked off a new chapter of their partnership Tuesday, unveiling a newly branded space at M&T Bank Stadium.

The CareFirst Club Level will serve as premium seating on game days and a gathering place for community members and organizations beyond them.

Mac McGee, chief marketing officer of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, said:

"The opportunity to open up this space both on and beyond game day to community organizations and employers who want to come in and create programming and experiences to drive an impact."

The space is designed to foster connection and a healthier community by hosting events for community-based organizations.

As part of the launch, the new CareFirst Club Level hosted a volunteer event for United Way.

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