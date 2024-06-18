Watch Now
Angelo’s Barber Shop to close

Jacob Fischer
Posted at 6:29 PM, Jun 18, 2024

PARKVILLE, Md. — Angelo’s Barber Shop, a mainstay in the Parkville area since 1981, is closing.

Owner Massimo Minutella made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

It was Minutella’s late father, Angelo, who started the namesake barber shop in his hometown in Sicily at age 18. In 1973, he moved to the U.S. and worked in a couple of barbershops in the area before opening his own in Parkville.

Known as “Baltimore’s Barber,” his shop was voted Baltimore’s Best barbershop in 2010.

Angelo Minutella died five years ago. His son, Massimo, who worked alongside his father for more than two decades, took over the barbershop. In his post Tuesday, he said that a significant rise in rent was one of the factors leading him to close the shop, which is in the Parkville Shopping Center.

June 28 will be the last day of business.

