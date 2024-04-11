Angel Reese’s Baltimore high school coaches on her career, influence ahead of draft

BALTIMORE — Angel Reese was destined for big things from the very start.

And Baltimore is where it started; until her graduation in 2020, the Randallstown native competed on the court at St. Frances Academy.

Her uniform is encased in a hallway outside the gym; her number 10 jersey is retired.

"Angel, we thought when she was playing here, had the potential to play at the next level," recalled Jerome Shelton, head girls varsity basketball coach for St. Frances Academy.

"When she was playing here- whatever venue we played in we played in front of packed houses, fans. I always said that the bigger the crowd, the better she played," Shelton added.

Shelton has over 600 career wins; his staff's work with Angel, starting in the post and branching out to the perimeter, was triumphant; her individual and team banners still hang in the gym.

"We were successful together, winning four IAAM championships here, tournament championships. All-Metro, and all the other accolades. McDonald's, Jordan brand All-American. USA Today All-American," Shelton noted.

Reese received the keys to Baltimore City last summer, and back in December, Reese came home wearing the colors of Louisiana State, playing Coppin State to great fanfare.

"Being able to come into a Historically Black College - my aunt went here, my cousin went here - so coming back here, doing a lot for this community and them being able to see opportunity where they can be, a lot of little girls, knowing they can have this opportunity was something that was important to me," Reese told reporters at a postgame press conference on December 20.

Assistant Coach Nytearia Burrell, known by the players as Coach Nyke, will be in New York next week for Reese's draft party.

"I like to say that I'm excited, but not surprised," Burrell told WMAR. "As a freshman here, Angel has always given that feel that she wanted to be a pro, she always wanted to be among the stars."

Angel's influence is not just on social media- where, across Instagram, X and TikTok, she has millions of followers. It's on the game itself, here at home and across the country.

"I also think she recognizes Baltimore. She speaks on Baltimore. Younger players have actually seen her play in Baltimore. And I think that speaks volumes, when you come home and you show yourself," Burrell added.

All eyes in the Baltimore basketball world will be on the WNBA Draft, this Monday, April 15, to see where Angel Reese lands next.