Basketball star Angel Reese, back in Baltimore, wins at Coppin State

BALTIMORE — A basketball star from Baltimore made her return to the court in her hometown on Wednesday night.

Angel Reese, a forward for Louisiana State University and a Baltimore native, has skyrocketed to stardom, on social media and on the court. On Wednesday evening, the next game on her schedule: Coppin State University in West Baltimore.

When the Bradfords from Baltimore County found out Angel Reese was coming back to town, they didn't waste any time. Lakenya Bradford tells WMAR they bought ten tickets.

"We watched Angel from a little girl until college," Bradford explained, "My sons used to play with her brother, so we've been following her, great to see her coming home. She's going to put on a show for the hometown."

The family was among the fans lined up at the Physical Education Complex at Coppin State University in West Baltimore Wednesday night, for the anticipated return of Reese.

Reese, 21, played at St. Frances Academy here in town. In college: 2 seasons at Maryland before transferring to Louisiana State. Cheers and gear for LSU were well-represented in the crowd.

"My twins play basketball at Baltimore City College - one of them said 'Dad, LSU is coming to town.' said Rashad Mills, about to jump in line to enter the arena Wednesday night, "I was online that night getting the tickets - again, it's just a big thing for Baltimore, Angel Reese and Coppin State."

The stadium: packed. The play from Reese: exceptional, leading the game with 26 points on the way to an 80-48 win.

Her impact off the court, momentous as well.

"Being able to come into a historically black college- my aunt went here, my cousin went here - so coming back here and doing a lot for this community," Reese said in a post-game press conference, "and them being able to see opportunity where they can be, a lot of little girls, knowing they can have this opportunity was something that was important to me."

"Coming back here - this is my home, first. I'm the Baltimore Barbie before I'm the Bayou Barbie," Reese added.