Amid Michigan State mass shooting, Morgan State installs new metal detectors

BALTIMORE — The deadly active shooting spree that claimed the lives of 3 on Michigan State's campus Monday night is putting public safety right back in the spotlight as universities scramble to improve security measures across campuses.

Morgan State in Baltimore moved to install metal detectors in dorms before the shooting rampage.

It's getting both support and push back from students.

"You have to think about this, a whole bunch of school shootings happened, a whole bunch of them," said Thomas Winston, a sophomore at Morgan State.

The man behind the gun, with no known ties to the university, somehow ended up on campus which concerns Kelsta James, a senior at Morgan State.

She points out a vulnerable feature of her school.

"We have some students that don't even go to Morgan that come on campus," said James.

Administrators at Morgan installed 17 new metal detectors in several on-campus dorms this spring.

The move followed a deadly gas station shooting near the school, a deadly shooting on homecoming and a series of bomb threats around this time last year in step with the growing trend of violence on college campuses.

"I think it will help lessen the incidents we have, and I guess it'll help students feel safer knowing that we have those in place," said Donata Watson who also attends Morgan.

Watson is all for strengthening security, but the newly installed detectors haven't come without their own complaints surrounding inconvenience there at Morgan.

"We've learned that the metal detectors can pick up your computer, can pick up your keys so it really creates issues with our residents," shared Chloe Moses.

Chloe's classmate considers that inconvenience necessary.

"You don't know what they're holding. We don't know what's going on. We don't know what they're thinking. It's so easy for somebody to just park and walk on campus," James added.

The university shared they're "currently exploring the feasibility of adding safety screening devices to non-residential buildings on campus, including academic buildings" while students hope it sends the right message amid another deadly mass shooting.

"Enforcing the rule with metal detectors will show people they're serious about this," said Winston.