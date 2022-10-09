Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

On-campus shooting at Morgan State leaves one person wounded

Morgan St U.jpg
From Morgan State University website
Morgan St U.jpg
Posted at 9:53 AM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 09:56:21-04

BALTIMORE  — Detectives are investigating a shooting at Morgan State University that left one person wounded.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Hillen Road for a report of gunfire.

When they arrived, they located a 20-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound, he was transported to an area hospital where he is in stable condition.

According to police, the victim was shot while on campus during an unsanctioned Homecoming after party.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019