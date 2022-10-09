On-campus shooting at Morgan State leaves one person wounded

BALTIMORE — Detectives are investigating a shooting at Morgan State University that left one person wounded.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Hillen Road for a report of gunfire.

When they arrived, they located a 20-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound, he was transported to an area hospital where he is in stable condition.

According to police, the victim was shot while on campus during an unsanctioned Homecoming after party.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.