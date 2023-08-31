Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology to debut on Maryland college campus

BALTIMORE — Students at Loyola University Maryland will be the first students in the state to be able to use Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology on campus.

When students scan a QR code in the Grubhub app, artificial intelligence will detect what students take from, or return, to shelves while they're at the Bowman Express dining facility. They can then walk out without having to wait in line; the payment is automatically deducted from the payment method on their Grubhub account.

The university is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Bowman Express store Sept. 1.

Loyola says it's the first use of the "Just Walk Out" technology at a higher-education institution in Maryland. It's also the first time Grubhub will be partnering on the technology. "Just Walk Out" uses AI like computer vision and deep learning techniques; Grubhub says that Amazon "built synthetic datasets to mimic millions of realistic shopping scenarios... to ensure accuracy in any environment."

Customers need the Grubhub app to use the technology.

Jon Jenkins, vice president of Just Walk Out technology, AWS Applications, said in a statement:

We are thrilled to bring Just Walk Out technology and Grubhub together at Loyola University Maryland. With Just Walk Out technology and Grubhub, students, faculty, and staff will find a convenient way to purchase the items they need with a frictionless shopping experience so they can quickly get back to their studies.

John Coppola, vice president for finance and administration and treasurer for Loyola University Maryland, said Loyola strives "to bring innovation to our campus, and this is a perfect example of our drive to lead in technological applications for our students, faculty, and staff.”