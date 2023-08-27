Watch Now
Amazon holds back-to-school fair, provides 10,000 backpacks to students

Posted at 10:31 AM, Aug 27, 2023
BALTIMORE — Students are gearing up for the first day of school on Monday and one company is making sure they are ready.

On Saturday Amazon held a back-to-school fair at the Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center in Baltimore.

10,000 backpacks and supplies were given to students in the metro Baltimore area.

“Amazon is committed to investing in the communities where its employees live and work”, said Haley Davis, Amazon Director of Operations. “We believe it’s meaningful and impactful to give back locally, and we’ll continue to look for ways to be good neighbors in the metro Baltimore community.”

Free haircuts and manicures, face painting, food trucks, community and health resources, and live entertainment were also included in the event.

