UMD Poll: Alsobrooks leads big less than 24 hrs from Election Day

BALTIMORE — We're less than 24 hours from Election Day.

Control of the White House, U.S. Senate and House of Representatives are all up for grabs.

Currently Democrats control the Senate by one vote with an uphill battle to remain in power.

Here in Maryland a major Senate race is winding down between former Republican Governor Larry Hogan and current Democratic Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

One last poll from University of Maryland and YouGov shows a clear favorite.

According to a poll of 500 likely voters, conducted October 23-27, Alsobrooks leads Hogan 57.4 percent to 33.9 percent.

The findings are similar to that of the Presidential race which found Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of former President Donald Trump with 60.9 percent of the vote compared to 33.9 percent of the vote.

Those surveyed ranked the Economy (27.4%), Immigration (17.3%) and Abortion (9.2%) as their top three issues.

Multiple other pollsreleased throughout the election season also revealed similar numbers for Harris and Alsobrooks.

Nationally the Presidential election remains a dead heat.